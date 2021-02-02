Chadwick Boseman earns 2 nominations for NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With his final two performances, the late Chadwick Boseman earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations Tuesday, while “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” could make its presence felt at next month’s ceremony.

Boseman scored nods for his work in the Netflix films “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor, who starred in the blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther,” died at 43 last year after privately battling colon cancer.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” came away with nine nominations. The film delves into the story of blues singer Ma Rainey, who joins her band during a turbulent recording session at a Chicago music studio in 1927.

The nominees were announced on the organization’s Instagram page by Chloe Bailey, Anika Noni Rose and Nicco Annan, along with T.C. Carson and Erika Alexander.

Netflix emerged with a leading 48 nominations. Besides the two films Boseman starred in, the streaming giant released other projects like “Bridgerton" and “#blackAF."

HBO received 25 nominations.