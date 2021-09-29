Central Minnesota prosecutor reviewing Winston Smith death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor is reviewing evidence in law enforcement's fatal shooting of Winston Smith Jr. during an arrest in June as he sat in an SUV at a Minneapolis parking ramp.

Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan told the Star Tribune he will review the evidence on his own and hopes to have a charging decision by mid-October.

Two members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force shot Smith on June 3 while trying to arrest him for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, a preliminary investigation found.

Ryan, whose Brainerd office is 125 miles (201 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, said he was asked to take the case because counties closer to the Twin Cities had conflicts. The Marshals Service task force members who fired their weapons were sheriff’s deputies from Ramsey County and Hennepin County, both in the metro area. A third metro-area county also had at least one deputy on the task force.