Cemetery apologizes after Black deputy is denied burial

Vizena said when he told other members about the language, each one said it had to be fixed.

The offensive wording wasn't in the cemetery association's bylaws but only in sales contracts used since the cemetery was created in the late 1950s, Vizena said.

People tend to sign such things without reading, he said.

He said his 81-year-old aunt was the woman who told the family, and she was “relieved of her duties."

Vizena said he was on his way home from work Tuesday when a deputy who had known Semien called to tell him about the rejection. Vizena said he apologized to the family and offered one of his own plots in the small cemetery, which he estimated covers less than two acres (0.8 hectares). But, he said, the offer was turned down: The family said Semien, who was 55, couldn't rest easily there.

“My dad wasn’t any man, he was a phenomenal man,” daughter Shayla Semien told KATC-TV. “He was a police officer in this same community for 15 years. He was denied a place to lay because of the color of his skin.”