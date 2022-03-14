 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Celebrating Pi Day, the wild west of NFL free agency, Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine, and more top news

Let's check out some trending topics from today, March 14.

Pies around the world -- sweet and savory pastries to celebrate Pi Day

Moroccan Pastilla typically combines spices, poultry, eggs and almonds.

Pi-Day

March 14 is Pi Day in honor of the first three digits of the mathematical constant π (3.1415...). But it's also a flimsy, yet delicious, excuse to celebrate an enduring culinary concept: the many edible varieties of pie around the world.

Classic American apple and cherry varieties might be the first dishes that come to mind when the word "pie" is mentioned. But they're just a slice of the sweet and savory pies available to pastry lovers from Florida to the Philippines.

Read on:

Steelers Trubisky Football

FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger's retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.

NFL free agency

The NFL's “legal tampering period” in free agency began today with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league's business year begins Wednesday.

Most aggressive was the worst team in the league. Jacksonville, which has the first overall selection in the draft next month for the second straight year, got busy early.

More here:

Fox News correspondent hospitalized after being injured in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who had been deployed in recent weeks to cover the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalized after being injured while reporting near Kyiv, the network said on Monday.

"We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds," Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees.

More on the situation here:

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn.

Dolly Parton

Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she has told the committee she does not deserve to be inducted.

In a tweet on Monday, Parton said she is removing herself from consideration into the illustrious hall of fame.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel I have earned that right,” she said in the tweet.

More of what she said here:

Not Real News

FILE - A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection by a pharmacist at a clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. On Friday, March 11, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming people who have received COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are at a greater risk of dying from the virus.

'Deltacron'

As the latest coronavirus surge fades, health officials are keeping watch on a new mishmash of the delta and omicron variants.

Dubbed "deltacron" by some, it's essentially a blend of both the variants that fueled last summer's and this winter's COVID-19 waves, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a briefing to the California Medical Association this week.

Read more here:

***

Check out more trending topics here:

Britney Griner

NYC, DC manhunt

Tesla's cruise control

Patrick Mahomes' wedding

MLB free agency

This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 14

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war
National Politics
AP

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

  • By AAMER MADHANI, JOSH BOAK and MATTHEW LEE - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
National Politics
AP

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

  • By YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
  • Updated
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war
National Politics
AP

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

  • By NOMAAN MERCHANT - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

COVID-19 delays trial in plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

COVID-19 delays trial in plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer

  • By MICHAEL TARM and ED WHITE - Associated Press
  • Updated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her COVID-19 restrictions didn't resume as scheduled Monday after someone tested positive for the virus.

'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at BAFTAs
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at BAFTAs

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has won the best-picture prize at the British Academy Film Awards.

William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
Obituaries
AP

William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies

  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News," “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Now that NCAA brackets are out, here's what you should know
College
AP

Now that NCAA brackets are out, here's what you should know

  • By STEVE MEGARGEE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
After the pandemic shut things down in 2020 and severely restricted the number of spectators last year, we finally have a March featuring NCAA Tournament games with no crowd restrictions at sites across the country.

Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL
National
AP

Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL

  • By ROB MAADDI - AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Briscoe races to first Cup win, pulls away late in Phoenix

Briscoe races to first Cup win, pulls away late in Phoenix

  • By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Briscoe jumped out of his car and was obviously emotional, kneeling by his No. 14 for a few seconds before a coup…

Tags

