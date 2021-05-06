Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case

Mitchell and his wife filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying he suffered debilitating injuries as a result of Jones' negligence. The lawsuit alleged that Jones had no basis for the traffic stop, improperly used force on Mitchell in several ways and fired on the unarmed Mitchell without justification. It also alleged that the city had been negligent by employing Jones, who was cleared after fatally shooting 21-year-old Jonathan Gossman in 2015.

The day before the case was supposed to go to trial last month, the city announced that it had reached an $8 million settlement with Mitchell and that its insurer would pay the full amount. It's the largest settlement for a police shooting in Iowa history. Cedar Rapids admitted no wrongdoing, insisting that Jones acted properly given the circumstances of the stop.

The city incurred $688,000 in legal expenses during the four-year case, on top of extensive work by its staff attorneys who represented the city but did not track their hours, spokeswoman Maria Johnson told The Associated Press on Wednesday. That includes $619,000 paid to the Lynch Dallas law firm, which was hired to represent Jones in the case, she said.