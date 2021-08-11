CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

Although pregnant women were not included in studies that led to authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, experts say real-world experience in tens of thousands of women shows that the shots are safe for them and that when given during pregnancy may offer some protection to newborns.

The new guidance comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Some health authorities believe the variant may cause more severe disease — in pregnant women and others as well — than earlier versions of the virus, though that is still under investigation.

National figures show the latest surge in cases among pregnant women is lower than it was during the outbreak's winter peak. But at some hospitals in states with low vaccination rates, the numbers of sick mothers-to-be outpace those during earlier surges, before vaccines were available.

"This is by far the worst we've seen in the pandemic,'' said Dr. Jane Martin, an obstetrician with Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans. She added: "It's disheartening and it's exhausting. It feels like it doesn't have to be like this."