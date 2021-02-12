CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments — a clear source of division with Republican lawmakers who view the spending as wasteful.

The head of the World Health Organization says the drop in confirmed coronavirus cases around the world is encouraging. However, he cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a stark sign of the economic inequality that has marked the pandemic recession and recovery, Americans as a whole are now earning the same amount in wages and salaries that they did before the virus struck — even with nearly 9 million fewer people working.

Leaders of several major U.S. airlines met online Friday with White House officials to press their case against requiring coronavirus tests for passengers on domestic flights, saying it would undermine the already fragile industry.

The toll of the coronavirus is reshaping Las Vegas almost a year after the pandemic took hold. The tourist destination is a much quieter place these days. Nevada had its deadliest virus month ever after New Year's revelers crowded on the Las Vegas Strip.