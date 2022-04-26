CDC says 75% of children have had coronavirus, what to know about the omicron mutant, and more COVID news

Here's a look at today's COVID-19 news.

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had COVID

Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.

The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the more contagious omicron variant surged through the U.S.

VP Harris positive for COVID

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a "close contact" of Harris in recent days, said the vice president's press secretary, Kirsten Allen. Harris had been scheduled to attend Biden's Tuesday morning Presidential Daily Brief but was not present, the White House said.

What do we know about the new omicron mutant?

It's a descendant of the earlier super-contagious “stealth omicron” and has quickly gained ground in the United States.

BA.2.12.1 was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week, according to data reported Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it caused 58% of reported infections in the New York region.

The variant has been detected in at least 13 other countries, but the U.S. has the highest levels of it so far. Scientists say it spreads even faster than stealth omicron.

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai.

People lined up for throat swabs across much of Beijing as mass testing was expanded to 11 of the city's 16 districts.

What is Title 42 and why is it sparking debate?

The Biden administration's plans to lift Title 42 are raising concerns in border communities and sparking fierce debate in Washington.

Politicians have been sparring over whether it's the right time to repeal the pandemic public health restrictions. And a federal judge's decision may have just thrown a wrench in the government's plans.

But what is actually happening? How is this different from the way things were handled in the past? And what could happen next?