CDC panel grapples with who needs a COVID-19 booster shot

An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention grappled Wednesday with the question of which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots, with some members wondering if the decision should be put off for a month in hopes of more evidence.

The doubts and uncertainties suggested yet again that the matter of whether to dispense extra doses to shore up Americans’ protection against the coronavirus is more complicated scientifically than the Biden administration may have realized when it outlined plans a month ago for an across-the-board rollout of boosters.

Much of the discussion at the meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices focused on the possibility of a scaled-back booster program targeted to older people or perhaps health care workers. But even then, some of the experts said that the data on whether boosters are actually needed, precisely who should get them and when was not clear-cut.

“What would be the downside” of simply waiting a month in hopes of more information? asked Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University.

The two-day meeting had been scheduled to resume on Thursday, but it was not immediately clear whether that would happen.