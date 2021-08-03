CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

The president said he sought input from legal scholars about whether there were options and said the advice was mixed, though some suggested, "It's worth the effort." Biden also said he didn't want to tell the CDC, which has taken the public health lead in responding to the pandemic, what to do.

"I asked the CDC to go back and consider other options that may be available," he said.

The CDC has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

Biden also insisted there is federal money available — some $47 billion previously approved during the COVID-19 crisis — that needs to get out the door to help renters and landlords.

"The money is there," Biden said.

The White House has said state and local governments have been slow to push out that federal money and is pressing them to do so swiftly.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats Tuesday about the work underway to ensure the federal housing aid makes it to renters and landlords. She provided data so that lawmakers could see how their districts and states are performing with distributing the relief, according to a person on the call.