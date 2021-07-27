CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

“We need a special session of the state Legislature to ban this kind of crap right now,” said Chris Nelson, 38, founder of an anti-mask group called Reopen South Florida. He threatened to go to board members’ homes to confront them directly.

“If we can’t be heard in public areas, and peacefully, we will go to where they are, and we will let them know how we feel about this, because we will not stand for children being masked for another year,” he said.

Walensky said she is aware of the criticisms and concerns, and she acknowledged that many Americans are weary of the pandemic and do not want to return to prevention measures. But she said new scientific information forced the decision to change the guidance again.

“This is not something that I took lightly,” she said.

Ken Thigpen, a retired respiratory therapist who now works for a medical device manufacturer, is fully vaccinated and stopped wearing his mask in public after the CDC changed its guidance in May. But he started to reconsider in the last week after his job took him to hospitals in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, where he witnessed medical centers getting inundated with COVID-19 patients.