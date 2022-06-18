CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.
The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it's the CDC that decides who should get them.
The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Pfizer
Here are some things to know:

WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?
Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.
Pfizer's vaccine is for 6 months through 4 years. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.
Moderna's is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for kids with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.
However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.
Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don't feel there is a reliable estimate yet.
SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?
Yes, according to the CDC's advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.
Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation's more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, federal data show.
"It is worth vaccinating, even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination," said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the advisory committee.
WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?
Either one, says Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's vaccine chief.
"Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that's what I would give my child,'' Marks said Friday.
The doses haven't been tested against each other, so experts say there's no way to tell if one is better.
One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna's two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.
Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children's hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.
U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians' offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination to be far slower than it was for older populations.
"We're going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months," Jha said.
CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?
It's common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor's visit.
In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.
But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it's safe for younger children as well.
WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?
About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.
Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.
The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.
AP reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
How child vaccination rates for COVID-19 compare across every state
As of the last week of April 2022, just over
1,100 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For comparison, nearly 1 million adults have died in the same time frame. Lower death and hospitalization rates among people 18 and younger may indicate that children experience COVID-19 less severely.
Despite a generally milder illness, schools have been upended during the pandemic, and children have suffered socially, emotionally, and academically from two years of shutdowns and social distancing measures. To combat more systemic disruptions and protect communities on a larger scale, the Food and Drug Administration
fully authorized the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and over and granted emergency authorization for children between 5 and 16. Neither the Moderna nor Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized—even on an emergency basis—for those under 18.
Citing
data compiled by the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services, HeyTutor looked at vaccination rates among children in every state in the U.S. and Washington D.C. Booster shots are not yet recommended for children under 12. States are ranked by vaccination rates among children ages 5-11 as of Apr. 29, 2022.
There are
73 million children under the age of 18 in the U.S., representing almost one-quarter of the total population. Nationally, about 30% of children between the ages of 5 and 11, and 60% of children between 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Still, concerns about the vaccine persist, with parents questioning its efficacy as well as both its short- and long-term side effects. And while many parents share the same concerns, the strength of those misgivings
varies by demographic, geographic, and political lines, according to a recurring survey conducted by the COVID States Project. The project consisted of a multi-university group of researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers, and Northwestern Universities. The survey polled nearly 23,000 individuals from the end of December 2021 to late January 2022.
College-educated parents are more likely to vaccinate their children than parents without a college degree, for example. And when looking at parental income as an indicator of vaccination likelihood, 81% of the highest earners—people making at least $150,000 annually—reported they are likely to vaccinate their children compared to 46% of parents earning $25,000 or less.
Parents in the Northeastern and Western U.S. are more likely to vaccinate their teenagers than parents in Midwestern and Southern states. Vaccine likelihood varies significantly between urban and rural breakdowns as well, with parents of teenagers in rural areas reporting they are less likely—by nearly 20 percentage points—to vaccinate their children.
Vaccine hesitancy is higher—and growing—among parents of children between 5 and 11. When looking at the parental political affiliation of this age bracket, 42% of Republican parents surveyed in January 2022 say they are likely to vaccinate their kids compared to 55% of Independents and 76% of Democrats. Among all three groups, the proportion of parents expressing the likelihood of vaccinating their children declined since September 2021.
Politics is playing an increasingly large and sometimes disproportionate role in communication about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. An
Associated Press investigation found the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense—run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—more than doubled its revenue in the first year of the pandemic to $6.8 million. AP reported the group targets and spreads misinformation to people already more likely to not trust the vaccine, including mothers and Black Americans.
Since the fall of 2021, Asian and Hispanic parents are consistently more likely to vaccinate their children, while white and Black parents report a lower likelihood.
As the end of this school year approaches and administrators plan for the fall,
COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students will be an ongoing conversation. Currently, four states—California, Illinois, Louisiana, and New York—as well as Washington D.C. have implemented some type of mandate that will be implemented in the fall. Nineteen states have banned them.
Read on to learn more about child vaccination rates in your state.
#51. Alabama
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 10.1% (42,674)
--- Ages 12-17: 34.9% (129,878)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 15.3% (64,522)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.3% (164,918)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 12.0% (15,522)
#50. Louisiana
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 11.9% (50,351)
--- Ages 12-17: 38.9% (140,840)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 16.8% (71,208)
--- Ages 12-17: 47.3% (171,381)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 12.7% (17,892)
#49. Mississippi
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 12.2% (33,091)
--- Ages 12-17: 38.1% (92,936)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 15.4% (41,883)
--- Ages 12-17: 45.8% (111,606)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 11.2% (10,416)
#48. Wyoming
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 14.3% (7,614)
--- Ages 12-17: 36.5% (16,672)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 17.4% (9,241)
--- Ages 12-17: 41.8% (19,081)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 18.6% (3,098)
#47. West Virginia
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 15.1% (21,354)
--- Ages 12-17: 43.2% (54,056)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 19.4% (27,439)
--- Ages 12-17: 49.1% (61,458)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 18.7% (10,090)
#46. Tennessee
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 15.4% (89,993)
--- Ages 12-17: 38.5% (198,984)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 18.5% (108,417)
--- Ages 12-17: 45.3% (233,911)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 17.3% (34,365)
#45. Oklahoma
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 15.8% (59,602)
--- Ages 12-17: 45.0% (144,253)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 20.0% (75,201)
--- Ages 12-17: 54.5% (174,688)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 14.0% (20,139)
#44. Georgia
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 15.9% (154,716)
--- Ages 12-17: 42.7% (373,646)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 21.7% (210,698)
--- Ages 12-17: 53.2% (465,238)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 15.8% (59,081)
#43. Arkansas
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 16.7% (45,549)
--- Ages 12-17: 45.5% (109,103)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 23.2% (63,256)
--- Ages 12-17: 56.0% (134,204)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 15.4% (16,776)
#42. Indiana
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 16.7% (101,756)
--- Ages 12-17: 41.1% (222,228)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 23.8% (144,806)
--- Ages 12-17: 47.9% (259,015)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 23.8% (52,933)
#41. Idaho
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 17.2% (30,164)
--- Ages 12-17: 39.8% (62,365)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 19.9% (34,854)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.7% (69,903)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: .4% (221)
#40. South Carolina
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 17.3% (75,659)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.0% (168,119)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 22.1% (96,213)
--- Ages 12-17: 52.0% (198,705)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 15.4% (25,810)
#39. Nevada
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 18.8% (51,386)
--- Ages 12-17: 51.0% (119,389)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 24.2% (65,944)
--- Ages 12-17: 65.4% (153,291)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 16.4% (19,602)
#38. Kentucky
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 18.9% (73,585)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.2% (150,957)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 23.2% (90,400)
--- Ages 12-17: 51.1% (174,345)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 19.6% (29,578)
#37. Florida
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 19.6% (321,266)
--- Ages 12-17: 55.2% (799,283)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 24.9% (408,550)
--- Ages 12-17: 66.4% (962,021)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 15.4% (122,965)
#36. Missouri
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 19.7% (105,286)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.1% (206,559)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 25.4% (135,643)
--- Ages 12-17: 51.9% (243,150)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 20.0% (41,410)
#35. North Dakota
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 20.0% (14,115)
--- Ages 12-17: 40.7% (22,520)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 24.8% (17,516)
--- Ages 12-17: 48.1% (26,634)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 8.0% (1,799)
#34. Montana
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 20.4% (18,382)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.0% (34,085)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 25.9% (23,280)
--- Ages 12-17: 51.4% (39,815)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 19.8% (6,746)
#33. Ohio
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 22.8% (227,812)
--- Ages 12-17: 44.5% (395,911)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 26.1% (259,948)
--- Ages 12-17: 49.2% (437,981)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 26.4% (104,466)
#32. Kansas
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 23.6% (65,163)
--- Ages 12-17: 52.2% (124,561)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 30.1% (83,125)
--- Ages 12-17: 61.8% (147,492)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 21.7% (27,076)
#31. North Carolina
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 23.9% (213,776)
--- Ages 12-17: 50.1% (399,943)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 31.7% (283,057)
--- Ages 12-17: 65.8% (525,436)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 14.1% (56,457)
#30. Texas
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 24.0% (696,645)
--- Ages 12-17: 57.9% (1,449,864)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 35.6% (1,034,263)
--- Ages 12-17: 73.5% (1,840,265)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 16.6% (241,160)
#29. South Dakota
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 24.5% (20,940)
--- Ages 12-17: 49.0% (34,601)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 30.6% (26,121)
--- Ages 12-17: 63.1% (44,514)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 18.4% (6,356)
#28. Iowa
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 24.5% (69,450)
--- Ages 12-17: 49.1% (121,913)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 27.7% (78,353)
--- Ages 12-17: 54.5% (135,129)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 23.9% (29,122)
#27. Alaska
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 25.2% (18,058)
--- Ages 12-17: 57.2% (32,759)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 30.9% (22,101)
--- Ages 12-17: 63.2% (36,240)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 24.8% (8,128)
#26. Arizona
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 25.4% (162,968)
--- Ages 12-17: 56.7% (321,571)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 34.8% (223,417)
--- Ages 12-17: 69.9% (396,841)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 22.0% (70,886)
#25. Michigan
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 25.6% (211,638)
--- Ages 12-17: 47.3% (355,379)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 29.0% (239,567)
--- Ages 12-17: 52.2% (392,342)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 28.3% (100,424)
#24. Nebraska
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 27.5% (51,236)
--- Ages 12-17: 54.7% (87,087)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 31.8% (59,186)
--- Ages 12-17: 60.6% (96,333)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 26.1% (22,695)
#23. Utah
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 28.2% (103,330)
--- Ages 12-17: 60.1% (190,718)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 35.0% (128,067)
--- Ages 12-17: 68.0% (215,803)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 21.5% (40,954)
#22. Delaware
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 28.3% (22,446)
--- Ages 12-17: 61.5% (42,798)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 35.7% (28,308)
--- Ages 12-17: 72.1% (50,182)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 25.8% (11,047)
#21. Wisconsin
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 29.9% (147,329)
--- Ages 12-17: 54.3% (240,957)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 33.5% (164,732)
--- Ages 12-17: 59.9% (266,013)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 29.1% (70,067)
#20. New Hampshire
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 30.6% (29,842)
--- Ages 12-17: 59.4% (55,922)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 41.0% (39,967)
--- Ages 12-17: 74.2% (69,839)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 29.2% (16,306)
#19. Pennsylvania
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 30.7% (314,215)
--- Ages 12-17: 56.9% (519,941)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 37.5% (383,807)
--- Ages 12-17: 69.5% (634,971)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 23.8% (123,822)
#18. Oregon
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 32.3% (110,533)
--- Ages 12-17: 63.4% (187,985)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 39.9% (136,527)
--- Ages 12-17: 70.4% (208,855)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 33.8% (63,631)
#17. New Mexico
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 32.8% (61,865)
--- Ages 12-17: 68.3% (113,759)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 43.5% (81,903)
--- Ages 12-17: 82.5% (137,335)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 28.9% (32,901)
#16. Colorado
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 34.0% (166,959)
--- Ages 12-17: 64.7% (282,848)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 41.0% (200,956)
--- Ages 12-17: 72.4% (316,392)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 30.1% (85,011)
#15. California
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 35.5% (1,237,246)
--- Ages 12-17: 72.9% (2,208,793)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 42.7% (1,485,883)
--- Ages 12-17: 83.5% (2,528,442)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 28.7% (634,239)
#14. Washington
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 35.7% (234,418)
--- Ages 12-17: 68.4% (375,409)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 40.9% (268,697)
--- Ages 12-17: 75.0% (411,609)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 32.8% (123,133)
#13. New Jersey
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 36.4% (272,997)
--- Ages 12-17: 72.1% (486,303)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 43.4% (325,000)
--- Ages 12-17: 82.9% (559,265)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 27.1% (132,014)
#12. New York
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 37.0% (575,460)
--- Ages 12-17: 72.8% (981,505)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 43.2% (671,052)
--- Ages 12-17: 82.7% (1,115,278)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 24.9% (244,138)
#11. District of Columbia
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 37.3% (18,860)
--- Ages 12-17: 77.6% (24,977)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 55.0% (27,868)
--- Ages 12-17: 95.0% (33,550)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 25.8% (6,446)
#10. Illinois
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 38.0% (412,841)
--- Ages 12-17: 64.5% (634,300)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 42.9% (465,825)
--- Ages 12-17: 70.8% (696,398)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 28.6% (181,354)
#9. Minnesota
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 38.6% (196,828)
--- Ages 12-17: 62.4% (275,581)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 43.5% (221,850)
--- Ages 12-17: 66.1% (291,947)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 33.4% (92,078)
#8. Virginia
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 39.9% (288,501)
--- Ages 12-17: 73.2% (462,937)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 47.0% (339,872)
--- Ages 12-17: 82.8% (523,256)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 28.4% (131,414)
#7. Maryland
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 41.9% (218,475)
--- Ages 12-17: 77.2% (349,060)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 48.5% (252,380)
--- Ages 12-17: 87.2% (394,183)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 31.3% (109,425)
#6. Hawaii
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 42.0% (50,268)
--- Ages 12-17: 84.0% (79,848)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 47.8% (57,201)
--- Ages 12-17: 92.6% (88,095)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 30.1% (24,006)
#5. Connecticut
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 42.5% (117,968)
--- Ages 12-17: 77.0% (206,433)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 50.6% (140,492)
--- Ages 12-17: 91.1% (244,118)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 29.6% (61,090)
#4. Maine
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 43.0% (41,209)
--- Ages 12-17: 69.2% (62,017)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 47.9% (45,878)
--- Ages 12-17: 76.1% (68,128)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 34.7% (21,547)
#3. Massachusetts
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 49.5% (256,777)
--- Ages 12-17: 78.7% (375,470)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 60.1% (311,463)
--- Ages 12-17: 95.0% (454,181)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 33.4% (125,513)
#2. Rhode Island
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 50.7% (39,248)
--- Ages 12-17: 81.6% (59,245)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 59.4% (45,921)
--- Ages 12-17: 93.7% (68,033)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 30.9% (18,312)
#1. Vermont
- Children fully vaccinated:
--- Ages 5-11: 58.8% (25,853)
--- Ages 12-17: 81.3% (33,288)
- With at least one dose:
--- Ages 5-11: 66.0% (29,017)
--- Ages 12-17: 91.1% (37,306)
- With booster dose:
--- Ages 12-17: 48.4% (16,105)
This story originally appeared on HeyTutor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
