Cavs, Indians, Browns unite police, area youth for change

The images of last summer's unrest flashed across the arena's giant scoreboard, which on most nights shows game highlights.

Following the video, the students and officers broke into smaller groups for 30 minutes to discuss the video and come up with ideas to help bridge the gap between them.

Williams identifies with the kids. He grew up poor in a single-parent home in Cleveland and understands their struggles and frustrations. He knows the first step toward creating trust with the police is by showing how much they are the same.

“I know a lot of what happens in our city because I've lived it, and I still live here," he said. So for kids to actually see, ‘Oh, yeah, I went hungry before, too. Oh, yeah, I’ve been afraid to walk to school before, too.' All those same things you guys are going through, we've been through. We've been there."

Following the breakout sessions, one person from each of the groups presented recommendations. They included: better engagement from police, communication and accountability.

One speaker suggested the possibility of holding an event just to get to know the officers on a more personal level.

“We need to get to know their hearts,” she said.