Cattle producers have a beef with 'It's What's for Dinner' marketing campaign

They also point out that today's U.S. cattle industry is radically different than it was when the checkoff program was put into place, with more imported beef and greater meatpacker concentration.

"Now we are paying the advertising bill for four major meatpacking plants that are able to import beef and source it from cheaper countries and fool our consumers," Jones said.

The petition has created a schism in the livestock industry between those who support the checkoff and those who don't.

But consumers have a stake in the fight as well.

One way to look at this is that consumers probably should not like the checkoff program because it raises their beef prices, and some consumer groups are opposed to it for that reason, said Harry Kaiser, director of Cornell University's Commodity Promotion Research Program. Another way to look at it is that the checkoff also funds research into beef safety and the development of new beef products, he said.

"Consumers pay a few pennies more, but it is a safer product, a better quality product," Kaiser said.