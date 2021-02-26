Cat that vanished 15 years ago reunited with 'skeptical' owner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cat that went astray about 15 years ago has been reunited, older and maybe wiser, with its owner.

Brandy, a brown tabby, was reunited Monday afternoon with Charles, who adopted her as a 2-month-old kitten in 2005.

"It's amazing. I think it's unbelievable," he said Thursday.

"I saw her, I picked her up and she started to purr and it was very emotional," Charles said. "It was nice to have her in my arms again."

"I did break down and cry because I thought about all of the years I lost from her," he said.

Brandy was found Sunday in Palmdale, about 40 miles from where Charles lives in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of 35 unlikely animal friendships

The computer technician, who didn't want his last name used, said Brandy strayed only a few months after he adopted her.

"She went outside in the afternoon to our backyard," he said. But when it got dark and he went to bring her inside, she wasn't there.

Charles drove around looking for her, checked animal shelters and put up signs without any luck.