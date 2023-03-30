On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Two Army helicopters crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission, causing several casualties, military officials said.
A military spokesperson says nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky. Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said Thursday morning that the deaths happened the previous night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission. A statement from Fort Campbell says the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky. The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash about 30 mile northwest of Fort Campbell. The crash is under investigation.
» Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.
Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The Federal Security Service said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information. The Wall Street Journal said it “vehemently denies the allegations” and is seeking Gershkovich’s immediate release. The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage. He is the first American reporter to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. A Moscow court quickly ruled to keep Gershkovich behind bars pending the investigation.
» The Vatican says Pope Francis has rested well overnight and is “progressively improving” after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection.
» First lady Jill Biden attended Wednesday night’s candlelight vigil in Nashville, Tennessee, to honor and mourn the six victims killed in the Covenant School shooting.
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three adults slain in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The crowd in the city's downtown was largely somber and silent and filled with young people. First lady Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow were among those featured. So were fellow musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor. Civic leaders were also in the evening's lineup. Mayor John Cooper called Monday's shootings at the private Christian school “our worst day.” Earlier in the day, Pope Francis sent his condolences to the city and offered prayers to those affected.
» King Charles III has become the first monarch to speak before Germany’s parliament. Charles is on his first foreign trip since becoming U.K. king.
King Charles III has become the first monarch to speak before Germany’s parliament. Charles is on his first foreign trip since becoming U.K. king. Charles and queen consort Camilla arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Crowds of well-wishers and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. They later attended a banquet in their honor at the presidential palace. The three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The U.K. government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following Brexit. The king also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, visited Ukrainian refugees, toured an organic farm outside Berlin and chatted with soldiers of a joint German and U.K. military unit.
» A fire broke out on a ferry in the southern Philippines and raged overnight for eight hours, killing at least 31 of the approximately 250 passengers and crew.