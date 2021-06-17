Cash payments take center stage in Newsom's 1st recall ad

His other ads, one in English and one in Spanish, attempt to tie the recall to extremist Republicans by showing images of people storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The English ad calls the recall an “assault on democracy" while the Spanish one references comments by the recall's lead proponent about microchipping immigrants. That organizer, Orrin Heatlie, later said the comment, made on Facebook, was hyperbole and is not something he supports.

Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Newsom's positive ad presents messaging that will resonate with families and young people who have been hard hit by the pandemic by highlighting the cash payments, help for businesses and an expansion of preschool.

“This is something that I think is really targeted to talk to the policy choices that are going to help younger Californians," she said.

Meanwhile, Faulconer dropped his first campaign ad on Monday, also in Spanish. It paints Newsom in a negative light, highlighting the closure of most schools during the pandemic, the state's struggles to contain homelessness, and the expansion of good behavior credits that could lead to earlier release for tens of thousands of people in prison.