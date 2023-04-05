The creator of Cash App and former chief technology officer at Square was killed in a stabbing Tuesday in San Francisco, according to people who knew him and police.

Bob Lee, 43, died at a hospital following the 2:35 a.m. attack on the 300 block of Main Street in the Rincon Point neighborhood. Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing and found him, called medics to the scene and started aid. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide inspectors are investigating the killing.

"Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," wrote Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, a cryto-currency company, on Twitter.

Another friend wrote on Twitter that he learned Lee was killed while walking in the city.

"He was in the 'good' part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack," wrote UFC/MMA fighter Jake Shields.

According to a 2021 profile of Lee on PR Newswire, "Bob has diverse experience building both digital and physical products for a mobile-first world. He is most prominently known as the first CTO of Square, and the creator of Cash App (formerly Square Cash). Prior to Square, Bob was at Google leading Android's core library team and launching the world's most used operating system."

No arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation.

