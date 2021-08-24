Case of 76 in veterans home who died of COVID lands in court

Walsh and Clinton have complained they’re being scapegoated by state officials. One of Walsh’s lawyers also suggested Tuesday that his client’s effort to alert state officials relatively early in the crisis helped save lives by allowing the state to mobilize the National Guard.

But an independent report commissioned by the state concluded that “utterly baffling” decisions made by facility administrators allowed the virus to spread unchecked last March as the pandemic took hold in the U.S.

At least 76 veterans died from the virus over 11 weeks, and many more residents and staff were sickened.

Earlier this month, veterans home workers filed a class-action suit against several members of the facility’s former leadership team, including Walsh and Clinton.

The workers allege they were forced to care for sick and dying veterans, sometimes after testing positive themselves, in “inhumane conditions.”