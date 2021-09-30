Case ends against man wrongly convicted of 5 kids' deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Murder charges were dismissed Thursday against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit, the climax of an investigation that found misconduct by police and prosecutors.

Juwan Deering, 50, will not face a second trial, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said. A judge granted her request to close the case against him, a week after Deering's convictions were thrown out at her urging.

Deering walked into court shackled at the waist but walked out as a free man with no restraints.

McDonald, who was elected in 2020, took a fresh look at Deering's case at the request of the University of Michigan law school's Innocence Clinic.

Favorable evidence was not shared with his defense lawyer, and jurors at the 2006 trial didn't know that jail informants were given significant benefits for their testimony against Deering, McDonald said.