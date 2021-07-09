Cars crossed median before crash that killed mother, 5 kids

PHOENIX (AP) — A fiery crash that killed a mother and her five children happened after she made a U-turn in an interstate median and a semi-trailer hit her vehicle from behind, authorities said Friday.

The crash split Natisha Moffit's car in half, and it burst into flames, killing the 35-year-old Arizona resident and her children, all of whom were 18 or younger, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Moffit had been traveling on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix ahead of a friend who was in another vehicle. That woman got a flat tire and called Moffit to say she was going to cross the median to get to a safer location to seek help. She told Moffit to follow her, according to court documents.

Although there was enough space on the side of the interstate to pull off safely, the two vehicles crossed the median in a no U-turn zone, authorities said. They pulled into one of the traffic lanes and were going about 15 mph (24 kph) when they were struck by the semi-trailer that was going under the speed limit at 73 mph (117 kph), authorities said.