Carriers feeling cheery about holiday deliveries; Mastodon emerges as Twitter alternative; Scrabble dictionary adds words | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- The nation’s major shipping companies are in good shape to get shoppers’ packages delivered on time this holiday season. Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are expected to have excess capacity after struggling under a crush of holiday packages in 2020 and 2021.
- Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took helm. Lesser-known sites such as Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new or renewed alternatives.
- Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.”
