Carlson, Times tussle over online harassment of journalist

Carlson and the Times have a history. Last summer, he said on the air that the Times was working on a story about his house in Maine. He broadcast the names of the journalists supposedly working on the story, and they later said they had been subject to online abuse and, in one case, an attempted break-in. No Times story was written about Carlson's Maine house.

The Times, in a statement Wednesday, said Carlson's attack on Lorenz “was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target.”

Fox backed up its star with its own response: “No public figure or journalist is immune from legitimate criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic tactics. Carlson, on his show, revisited his own anger about the idea that where his family lived in Maine would become more widely known.

He said there is real harassment in the world, but an online attack against Lorenz “is not it.”

The International Women's Media Foundation said that in a survey conducted in 2018, 63% of female journalists said they'd been threatened or harassed online. Of those who said they'd been harassed, 40% said they avoided reporting certain stories because of it.