Carlos Correa reaches deal with Twins, lineup for Coachella 2023 announced, and more top news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Jan. 10:
Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.
Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area on Tuesday for the physical, the person said.
Coachella 2023 lineup
After two years of pandemic postponements and lineup chaos, 2023's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio will feature its most global and diverse slate of headliners to date.
Urbano music superstar Bad Bunny, K-pop girl group Blackpink and reclusive R&B icon Frank Ocean are scheduled to headline the 22nd installment of the festival, which will draw 125,000 fans per day to the Empire Polo Club over the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. This year marks the first time that the festival will be headlined entirely by nonwhite artists.
Festival promoters Goldenvoice and AEG originally booked Ocean as a headliner for 2020's festival, which Goldenvoice Chief Executive Paul Tollett pushed back and ultimately canceled during the worst of the pandemic. While Ocean hasn't performed in Los Angeles since 2017 or released an album since 2016, the mercurial singer recently repressed his landmark LP "Blonde" on vinyl, and is widely expected to debut new material at the festival.
Katie Porter
California Rep. Katie Porter announced a 2024 Senate bid on Tuesday, launching her campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what could be a bruising Democratic primary.
The 89-year-old Feinstein, a member of the Senate since 1992, has not yet made public her own plans for 2024, and her office did not respond to a request for comment on Porter's announcement. However, many Democrats believe she is likely to retire rather than seek a sixth full term.
Porter, a former law professor who has proven to be a prolific fundraiser since first winning her Orange County-area House seat in 2018, survived a tough reelection bid in 2022, when the redistricting process placed her home in Irvine within a 47th District in which she had to newly introduce herself to about two-thirds of voters.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block. TCU, the first Cinderella team of the CFP era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut and suffered the most lopsided loss during bowl season in college football history.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seeking to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they meet for the North American Leaders Summit. The leaders are offering a unified front despite tensions that have put a strain on their relationships even as Biden has made repairing alliances a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda. As they closed Tuesday's summit in Mexico City with a joint new conference, the leaders offered an optimistic outlook. Biden said, “We’re true partners the three of us,” and “We share a common vision for the future, grounded on common values.”
Kevin McCarthy has passed his first tests as House speaker as Republican lawmakers approved their rules package governing House operations. It was approved 220-213, a party-line vote with one Republican opposed. The rules vote is typically a routine step on Day One of the new Congress, but it's now the second week of the new majority after a long fight to elect McCarthy as speaker. Later Monday evening, Republicans also passed their first bill — legislation to cut funding that was intended to bolster the IRS. It flew through on another party-line vote, 218-210, but has almost no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. Sauber says the documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office.
Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter. Meanwhile, the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon. Millions of people were still under flood warnings, and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, hail and landslides. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes. State officials say at least 17 people have died from storms that began late last month.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut. The officials say the intense attack is bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is “almost no life left” there. He added that ”this is what madness looks like.” A deputy defense minister said Russia has thrown a large number of storm groups into the battle. She said Russian forces are advancing “literally on the bodies of their own soldiers.”
Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!" Monday, following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil's capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro. The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.
A longtime Donald Trump lieutenant who became a star prosecution witness and helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud is set to be sentenced for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks. Allen Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail, in keeping with a plea agreement the senior Trump Organization adviser and former chief financial officer reached in August. Weisselberg, 75, was promised the short sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and testify against the company where he’s worked since the mid-1980s.
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes with little of the fanfare that usually opens such glitzy ceremonies, diving straight into the issues that drove the Globes off the air and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He opened by asking the crowd to “be a little quiet here.” The broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, is underway. For the first time, the show will also be livestreamed, on Peacock.
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery. It's an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress Hamlin has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to Buffalo, where Dr. William Knight said he was "doing well.” Hamlin’s return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.