Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino

Opened in 1984, Trump’s former casino was closed in 2014 and has fallen into such a state of disrepair that demolition work began last year. The remainder of the structure was to have been dynamited on Jan. 29, but that date has been pushed back.

Small said he will announce the new demolition date on Thursday.

The auction house said Monday it had no choice but to cancel the auction after hearing from Icahn's company.

“After exhausting every avenue to bring the parties together to make this exciting event happen, we received the final decision from (Icahn) that we must cease and desist," Bodnar Auctions wrote in a post on its website.

Company owner Joseph Bodnar told The Associated Press Monday he is working with Small to come up with a future auction “if possible.”

Small acknowledged the auction's cancellation and praised Icahn for replacing the money it would have raised.

“We agree with Mr. Icahn that public safety is paramount,” he said. “It is very important that we maintain a positive relationship with Mr. Icahn because the next conversation we need to have is what should be developed there."