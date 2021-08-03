Brown wins primary for 1 of 2 open House seats in Ohio

Carey’s victory was a win for Trump, who has prided himself on swaying elections, after he suffered a blow to his reputation last week when his preferred candidate in a Texas special election lost. Trump quickly celebrated Carey’s win Tuesday in a statement.

”Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots," he said. "Congratulations to Mike and his family. He will never let you down!”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the state's highest ranking Democrat, congratulated Russo, one of his group of young promising “canary candidates.”

“Now we get to work to elect a champion for Ohio working families this November,” he tweeted.

The Carey win was a blow to former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a moderate Republican who retired from the 15th District in May. He had endorsed state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a security executive with law enforcement experience, in the race.

But both LaRe and Stivers congratulated Carey, with Stivers pledging, “I will personally support him in the General Election.”