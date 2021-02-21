Caregivers of frail Tennessee kids get vaccine priority

Although research into whether the vaccine can stop someone from spreading the virus still isn't comprehensive, early indications are positive. AstraZeneca, whose COVID-19 vaccine isn't available yet in the U.S., has found evidence that its shots may reduce virus transmission. A recent study in Israel relayed similar early findings about Pfizer's vaccine.

From Williamson's perspective, the vaccine would add to what she's already doing. She's limiting outside trips and working from home for a group that supports families of children with special health care needs, chronic illness or disabilities. It's shoes off before you get in the house, no exceptions. She leaves packages in the backyard for a day or two and wipes down groceries.

“It’s like a decon(tamination) when I get home, spraying myself down, hand sanitizer — ‘Nobody touch mom!’ — because you just don’t know,” Williamson said. “We still have to do things, like go to follow-ups and go to doctor’s appointments.”

At one point, she was told after a visit to the doctor's office that someone tested positive there. She wore masks around the kids for 10 days, trying to stay in one room and limit their interactions.