Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan win at BET

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B's “WAP” has new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.
The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP."
Cardi B didn't stay to accept the honor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but Megan Thee Stallion rushed to the stage in a new dress to pick up the award after her performance, forgetting to thank Cardi during her speech.
But the “Savage" rapper made up for it when she won best female hip-hop artist moments later.
“I really forgot to say thank you Cardi for even putting me on ‘WAP' because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of," Megan Thee Stallion said. “I think so highly of all the women who was nominated in this category. Everybody knows I’m a girls' girl."
During her speech, the Grammy winner also paid tribute to her mother, who died in 2019.
“Thank you momma for putting it in me to even want to be a female rapper and putting the work ethic inside of me and the drive and push," she said. “She can’t be here with me today but I still think about her everyday and she is the reason why I keep going."