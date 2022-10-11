 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Carbon monoxide leak at day care center injures 25 children

  • Updated
  • 0

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center sent about two dozen children to the hospital early Tuesday, but none of the injuries were considered serious, authorities said.

Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on reports of an unconscious child. The building was evacuated after air quality detectors worn by firefighters were triggered.

The 25 children were being evaluated at the hospital, and all were listed as stable, authorities said. Eight staffers were also in the building.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable dolphins put on show off New Zealand island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News