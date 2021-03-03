Car swerves to miss falling couch, crashes; driver ticketed

Singer and his girlfriend were hanging upside down, and passersby helped them out of the vehicle, according to the newspaper report. She asked not to be identified.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, Lt. Yanko Reyes, told the newspaper that while it's a tough break for the couple, troopers have discretion when issuing traffic citations. He added that drivers are supposed to maintain control of their vehicles.

“You have to look at the totality of the circumstances,” Reyes said. “Remember, in Florida it is recommended to have at least a two-vehicle length between your vehicle and the vehicles in front of you because that way you have enough time to react in case something like this happens, in case somebody brakes, in case debris falls on the roadway.”

Singer said he attempted to reason with the trooper who brought the citation to the hospital.

“But the starting point is that you’re giving us a safe road to drive on, and that’s the sort of contract we have, and I’m pretty sure couches flying in the air breaks the contract, and we have to do whatever to stay alive,’” he told the newspaper.

