Car likely driven on purpose into Niagara River, police say

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A car stuck in the icy waters above Niagara Falls was likely driven into the river on purpose, authorities said Thursday.

The New York State Park Police said “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing.

The body of a woman in her late 60s who lived in the area was recovered Wednesday from the black sedan by U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.

As of Thursday, the car remained mostly submerged in fast-moving water about 50 yards (45 meters) upstream from the brink of the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. Officials were trying to determine how it could be taken out.

Authorities have not officially identified the woman, who was declared dead at the scene, and her cause of death is still being determined.

It was unclear how exactly the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge.

