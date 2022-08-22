 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car bomb kills daughter of Russian war architect; hiker missing in Utah; major golf champion dies

Today is Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Heavy rains will lead to flash flooding in areas of the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Aug. 22

Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
National
AP

Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest

  • AP
  • Updated
Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. The National Park Service says rangers and search and rescue team members were looking Sunday for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson. They say she was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water. Meanwhile, there was also flooding Saturday night in Moab, Utah, and at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, where 150 tourists were evacuated after being stranded by rising water.

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
National Politics
AP

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

  • By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
  • Updated
Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the right to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party’s nominee to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. He has more than four years left on his term.

Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe
National Politics
AP

Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

  • By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal appeals court has agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday denied Graham’s request to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed. Graham’s lawyers appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit on Sunday issued an order temporarily pausing May’s order declining to quash the subpoena.

Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
  • Updated
First lady Jill Biden has left COVID-19 isolation after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and has reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home. She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week. An aide says the first lady arrived in Delaware on Sunday afternoon. Like the president, Jill Biden has been double vaccinated and boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She tested positive last Tuesday and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid. President Biden recently recovered from a rebound case of COVID-19.

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot
National
AP

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

  • By ED WHITE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed Fox and Croft as leaders of a wild plan to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan, and trigger chaos across the U.S. But defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were a bumbling, foul-mouthed pair exercising free speech and incapable of leading anything as extraordinary as an abduction. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in the Grand Rapids area.

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine
Science News

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

  • By MARIA CHENG - AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas
Business Monthly
AP

Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

  • By HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
A Ukrainian mayor says Russian shelling just across the river from Ukraine’s main atomic plant has wounded four people. Monday's shelling came only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster. Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells. The blasts hit houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores. Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk said four people were wounded. Reports of sustained shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant further highlighted the dangers of a war that will hit the half-year mark on Wednesday.

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
National Politics
AP

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

  • By JIM HEINTZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats
National Politics
AP

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

  • By KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
  • Updated
The United States and South Korea are holding their biggest combined military training in years as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has pushed its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year. The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. Similar drills were canceled or shrunk in recent years due to COVID-19 or to create space for diplomacy. North Korea last week harshly criticized South Korea's president for continuing military exercises with the U.S.

‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M
National
AP

‘Dragon Ball Super’ bests ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the charts in its first weekend in theaters, with $20.1 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. Universal's Idris Elba-led action flick “Beast,” meanwhile, settled for a second-place debut with $11.6 million.  Crunchyroll released “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on 3,900 screens in North America, marking the widest-ever opening for an anime. The Toei Animation production was directed by Tetsuro Kodama, who had the support of “Dragon Ball” creator Akira Toriyama. “Bullet Train” placed third, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick” in fourth and “DC League of Super-Pets” in fifth place.

Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Obituaries
AP

Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies

  • Updated
Major champion and golf course architect Tom Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Weiskopf's contributions to golf go far beyond his 16 PGA Tour wins and his British Open title at Troon in 1973. He was blunt and accurate when he worked as a TV analyst. And he was equally successful as a golf course architect. Weiskopf was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf says he was still working on design projects in the week leading to his death. Tom Weiskopf was 79.

Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen
Olympics
AP

Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

  • AP
  • Updated
Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. Elliott had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to the left coming out of the first turn and pulling away for a weekend Xfinity-Cup sweep. AJ Allmendinger was second, Joey Logano third. Elliott fourth and Daniel Suárez fifth.

Patrick Cantlay wins second straight BMW Championship
Golf
AP

Patrick Cantlay wins second straight BMW Championship

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.

Storm sweeps Mystics in WNBA playoffs, advances to face Aces
Olympics
AP

Storm sweeps Mystics in WNBA playoffs, advances to face Aces

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep the first-round series.

MORNING LISTEN: "HOT OFF THE WIRE" PODCAST

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Illinois Daily Life

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Chicago Air and Water show over Lake Michigan, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Chicago. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: Aug. 22

Today in sports history: Aug. 22

In 1989, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers becomes the first pitcher to strike out 5,000 batters in a 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. See mor…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

