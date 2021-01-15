Capitol rioters included ex-military, cops; US executes Va. gang killer; remembering Joanne Rogers

Today is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: AP review finds several ex-military, cops among rioters at US Capitol; US executes Virginia gang member; the widow of TV's famed Mister Rogers has died.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Capitol rioters included highly trained ex-military and cops

As President Donald Trump’s supporters massed outside the Capitol last week and sang the national anthem, a line of men wearing olive-drab helmets and body armor trudged purposefully up the marble stairs in a single-file line, each man holding the jacket collar of the one ahead.

The formation, known as “Ranger File,” is standard operating procedure for a combat team that is “stacking up” to breach a building — instantly recognizable to any U.S. soldier or Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was a chilling sign that many at the vanguard of the mob that stormed the seat of American democracy either had military training or were trained by those who did.