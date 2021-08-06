Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

Fairlamb’s involvement in the riot has “eviscerated large parts of his life,” his attorney said.

“He has lost his business. The mortgage on his home where he lives with his wife is in peril. And he has been publicly disgraced,” Breite said during an interview after Friday’s remote hearing.

Breite said his client wanted to “pay the price for what he had done and then move on with his life.”

“It wasn’t so much about the deal. It was about his desire to own up to what he had done, make himself a better person for the future and move on,” the lawyer added.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty to two counts, obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer. The counts carry a maximum of more than 20 years in prison.

Another video captured Fairlamb shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.