Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say

“We are free Americans and in these streets, we will fight and we will bleed before we allow our freedom to be taken from us,” Taylor said, according to the indictment.

In a video posted on his organization’s YouTube channel less than a month after the election, Hostetter expressed his belief that votes for Trump had been “switched” to Biden and that “some people at the highest levels need to be made an example of with an execution or two or three,” the indictment says.

Three days before the riot, Hostetter posted a message on the American Phoenix Project’s Instagram account about a looming “battle."

“Things are going to come to a head in the U.S. in the next several days. Stay tuned!” he wrote.

After the riot, Hostetter posted a photo on the same account of himself and Taylor with rioters in the background. He called it “the 2021 version of 1776,” the indictment says.

“That war lasted 8 years. We are just getting started,” he wrote.