Capitol rioter dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' to remain jailed

A California man captured on video smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol during last month's riots was driven by “bizarre” conspiracy theories to join the violent insurrection, a federal prosecutor said Friday.

A federal magistrate judge in Virginia ordered Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez to remain jailed and transferred to Washington, D.C., for his next hearing on charges related to the Jan. 6 siege.

Gonzalez, 32, of Ventura, California, was dubbed “The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker" on a video posted on YouTube. When somebody on the video asked why he was smoking weed in the Capitol, Gonzalez responded in part by saying, “Freedom,” according to the FBI.

Gonzlaez bragged about handing out marijuana to others who stormed the Capitol and could be heard saying, “Time to smoke weed in here!” on a video, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bosse said.

Bosse said Gonzalez frequently posts videos about conspiracy theories on YouTube to an audience that he claims numbers in the tens of thousands.

“He has fallen under the sway of a web of conspiracy theories that is not just bizarre but dangerous,” Bosse said.