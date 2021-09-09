Capitol riot participant from Alabama reaches plea deal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man charged with bringing 11 Molotov cocktails and other weapons to Washington on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to a court filing.

The Wednesday filing from federal prosecutors did not provide details of the agreement with Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama. Coffman, 71, was charged with multiple firearms charges, including possession of unregistered firearms and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29. Manuel J. Retureta, an attorney for Coffman, declined to comment on the plea agreement.

Coffman is one of hundreds of people arrested after rioters supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

Police that day found Coffman’s truck in Washington packed with 11 mason jars containing a flammable liquid; several loaded guns; a crossbow with bolts; several machetes; camouflage smoke devices and a stun gun, according to prosecutors.