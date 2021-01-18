Capitol Police orders lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat

Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orlando, Florida, server used a sign to secretly communicate with a boy, and police are crediting her with saving him from his abusive parents.
- Updated
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to introduce a measure to impeach Biden on his first full day in office next week.
President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial assistance.
- Updated
High school sweethearts who were separated nearly seven decades ago reunited during the coronavirus pandemic and are now married.
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
- Updated
President Trump spoke to the media for the first time since Wednesday's riot, criticizing impeachment and calling for "no violence." Get today's latest.
President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.
Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday. Here's the latest virus news.
- Updated
The FBI's massive undertaking to review 25,000 troops underscores fears that some people assigned to protect the city could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs. No threats are apparent yet.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.