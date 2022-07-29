 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cannabis businesses thriving in United States, Europe | Here Weed Go! podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The cannabis industry is booming both in the United States and Europe.

Michael Sassano, an early investor who has been involved in a variety of related businesses in the United States and now Europe, is the latest guest on the Here Weed Go! podcast hosted by the Arizona Daily Star.

Sassano is the founder, chairman and CEO of Somai Pharmaceuticals, a European pharmaceutical and biotech company centered on manufacturing in Lisbon, Portugal. He also started his own cultivation farm, Solaris Farms, that merged with a dispensary brand in Las Vegas, where he was during this conversation.

The program touches on how Sassano got into the cannabis space, the differences between EU and U.S. approaches to regulation and culture, and the future of cannabis both in the United States and internationally.

