Candy Straight, who led push to get GOP women elected, dies

“She always give you an honest answer. You knew you could trust what she said,” said said.

Whitman appointed Straight, who never held elected office herself, to the Sports and Exposition Authority, where she served from 1996 to 2003. The influential state agency oversees sports complexes in the Meadowlands.

She was more comfortable in the backrooms of politics, rather than under the limelight, Gordon said.

“She was much better at pushing people forward," she said.

Straight served on the Rutgers University Board of Governors from 2011 through 2016 and on Wilson College’s Board of Trustees. At the time of her death, she was on the board ERA Coalition, an organization dedicated to ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

In 2019, she helped found Women for a Stronger New Jersey to try to get more moderate GOP women elected in the state. She dabbled in other states as well, Gordon said. Just a week ago, she was on a Zoom call with Caitlyn Jenner, who's running for governor of California.

She was an avid Broadway fan, even once inadvertently ending up on the red carpet during a premier of “Hamilton," according to Gordon. Her favorite was “A Chorus Line."

“Candy was one singular sensation," Murphy said. “She helped raise the curtain on many careers, and the lights of our politics will be a littler dimmer without her.”

