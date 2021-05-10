Candidate seeks recount in Virginia attorney general race

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Republican who narrowly lost the nomination for attorney general at a party convention in Virginia is requesting a recount.

Hard-right candidate Chuck Smith lost to Del. Jason Miyares by a 52-48 margin after ballots of more than 30,000 delegates were counted Sunday.

The contest was closer than expected, and involved multiple rounds of voting under a ranked-choice voting system implemented by party officials.

In a statement Monday, Smith said he requested the recount after reports that, in the final round of balloting, ballots from him were added to Miyares' stack and vice versa. Smith’s campaign provided no further details about what allegedly occurred.

“Owing mainly to the need for transparency of the voting process and the integrity of the count, I am hereby requesting a recount of the ballots ... before any consideration is given to concession,” Smith said.