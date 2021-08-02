Canadian trucker freed, says he's victim of marijuana scam

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors have dropped charges, at least for now, against a Canadian trucker who was arrested at the U.S. border early last month with more than a ton of marijuana in his rig, after his lawyer made the case that he was an unwitting victim of the drug smuggling scheme.

Tasbir Singh, 32, was detained on July 7 after border agents in Detroit found more than 2,200 pounds (998 kilograms) of marijuana worth an estimate $3.2 million in his truck.

Singh told authorities that he believed he had picked up compression springs in North York, Ontario. The delivery was supposed to go to Ohio. Because of COVID-19 rules, he never got out of his truck while it was being loaded, his attorney Ellen Michaels said.

“I had not done anything wrong," Singh told the Detroit Free Press.

Michaels said Singh was the victim of marijuana dealers who hacked into the trucking company's computers, created a fake order for springs and packed the trailer with marijuana.

“He had no knowledge of what was in his truck," Michaels said.