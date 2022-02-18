Canadian police start arresting truckers protesting in Ottawa

This story will be updated.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police began arresting protesters Friday in a bid to break the three-week siege of Canada's capital by truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
Some protesters surrendered and were taken into custody, police said. Some were seen being led away in handcuffs.
Police made their first move to take break up the traffic-snarling occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two protest leaders. They also sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the self-styled Freedom Convoy protesters.
The capital represented the movement's last stronghold after three weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S., caused economic damage to both countries and created a political crisis for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP
Over the past weeks, authorities had hesitated to move against many of the protesters around the country, in part for fear of violence. The demonstrations have drawn right-wing extremists and veterans, some of them armed.
With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests gain strength and spread, Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada's Emergencies Act, empowering law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.
Ottawa police made it clear on Thursday they were preparing to end the protest and remove the more than 300 trucks, with Ottawa's interim police chief warning: "Action is imminent."
The demonstrations around the country by protesters in trucks, tractors and motor homes initially focused on Canada's vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau's government.
The biggest border blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.
The final blockade, in Manitoba, ended peacefully on Wednesday.
The protests have drawn support from right-wing extremists and have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S.
The bumper-to-bumper occupation infuriated many Ottawa residents, who complained of being harassed and intimidated on the streets.
Police hand out a notice to protesters in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
A crowd cheers at a rally of truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament building in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Protesters sit in an inflatable hot tub along Wellington Street across from West Block on Parliament Hill during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
A protester wearing a Canadian flag takes a photo of children playing in an inflatable bouncy castle on Wellington Street across from Parliament's West Block during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Protestors and supporters gather to listen to speakers, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario, as a demonstrations against COVID-19 measures has grown into a broader anti-government protest. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A man greets another hanging out of a truck window , Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario, as a demonstrations against COVID-19 measures has grown into a broader anti-government protest. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
A man and a dog look out of a truck window, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario, as a demonstrations against COVID-19 measures has grown into a broader anti-government protest. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
People gesture signs of support towards the driver of a semi-trailer truck as they leave Rideau Street after participating in a blockade, during an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
A person in a pickup truck and trailer blocking Wellington Street watches as a semi-trailer truck drives away, during an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Police arrest a protester on Wellington Street, during an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Police make an arrest after a person interfered with a police operation, during an ongoing against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Protesters dance and embrace as a song plays over the speakers, during an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Protesters and supporters gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
Protesters and supporters walk amongst trucks as they gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
Protesters fly the Canadian flag as they stand by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
An amber strobe light illuminates snow falling on a protester's mailbox outside their pickup truck, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Jerrycans sit behind a truck as people gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
People stand around a fire during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
A man peers inside a tent as people gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
People gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
A man sits in a truck as people gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
A man speaks with another inside a truck as people gather during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest that continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cole Burston
An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Street, as a winter storm warning is in effect, during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
Snow covers the fifth wheel plates of semi-trailer trucks as a winter storm warning is in effect during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
People gather in a tent along Wellington Street as a winter storm warning is in effect during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Tang
A demonstrator holds a sign urging protesters to “hold the line” at a rally against Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Protesters give peace signs in solidarity at a rally against COVID-19 restrictions outside Canada’s parliament building in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. . (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
A crowd cheers at a rally of truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament building in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
Gillies reported from Toronto.
