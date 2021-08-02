Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women's soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition on Monday.

Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

It is the second straight Olympics that the United States has been knocked out of contention for the gold medal match.

The Americans were bounced from the 2016 Games by Sweden in the quarterfinals. The U.S. team goes on to play in the bronze medal match in Kashima on Thursday.

Canada had not won against the United States since 2001.

The Americans, who were vying for their fifth gold medal, had earned a spot in the semifinals on a 4-2 penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

But the U.S. had an uncharacteristically uneven tournament, starting with a 3-0 loss to Sweden that snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak, and a scoreless draw with Australia in the group stage.

After a scoreless first half, Canada went up 1-0 in the 74th minute on Fleming’s penalty against backup U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.