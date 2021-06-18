Can we talk? Gannett promotes effort at bridging gaps

“This is just the beginning,” he said.

The talk between Roy, from Benton, Kentucky, and Webb, from Sheridan, Wyoming, was pleasant — even when they brought up potential third-rail topics like religion, gun restrictions and presidential politics. They found things to agree upon, and things to laugh about.

“It was really good to know that I could talk to him and disagree,” said Roy, a former county sheriff, in a later interview. “I thought it might help me figure out how to have a conversation locally with friends that I have lost over politics.”

Something you notice during his chat session about Roy, who worked in law enforcement and communications: he loves to talk and is upset to have fewer opportunities around him. He blames social media for hardening attitudes, and the contention of the Trump years. He bemoaned how wearing a mask against COVID-19 became a political act, he said, recalling the time at a gas station when a stranger called him an “idiot” for doing so.

Many Trump supporters that he knows don't want anything to do with people who don't feel the same way, he said. And as a Democrat who changed his registration to independent, Roy said it's harder for him to find like-minded people in Kentucky.