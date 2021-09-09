Can Larry Elder build 'movement' from California recall?

“He’s reignited an excitement and passion and a hope for California Republicans that we have not seen in a while,” Moran said. “That’s why I think there is something more to this. ... It’s been a rocket launch for him.”

Elder hasn't wavered in his positions during the campaign. He is still a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, a reviled figure in California outside his conservative base. He is critical of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and supports expanding oil extraction, positions out of step with a majority of voters in the state.

He has spoken in opposition to the minimum wage, is critical of gun control and has promised to erase state vaccine and mask mandates.

Elder's campaign has drawn support from his 2 million followers on social media, remnants of the Trump coalition and evangelicals, although that together represents a modest slice of California's 22 million voters. Elder, an Ivy Leaguer who grew up in a LA’s rough South Central neighborhood, also made efforts to build support within the state’s growing Asian and Latino communities that typically lean Democratic.