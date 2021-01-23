Can Biden pull off 100 million doses in 100 days? Plus more virus questions answered

News outlets have been parsing President Joe Biden’s promise of 1 million COVID-19 shots a day for his first 100 days. Depending on the outlet, the goal is too ambitious, or too modest, or doable but difficult, or already stirring disagreements within Biden’s pandemic response team.
Only one thing is indisputable: Time will tell. April 30 will mark 100 days since Biden was inaugurated, but well before that, it should be clear whether the new administration is on track to fix the chaotic, lagging vaccination rollout it inherited.
Even if that 100-day goal is achieved, it will be only the beginning. Experts estimate that 60% to 70% of the population would need to be vaccinated to extinguish the spread of the coronavirus. Anthony Fauci, who is being retained by Biden as the government’s top infectious disease adviser, recently raised his estimate to 80% to 90%. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll is 410,000 and counting.
Meanwhile, Zurab Pololikashvili, the secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, called this week for the global adoption of vaccination passports as part of wider measures he said were essential to get the world in motion once again.
"The rollout of vaccines is a step in the right direction, but the restart of tourism cannot wait," he told a meeting of the UNWTO's Global Tourism Crisis Committee in Madrid. "Vaccines must be part of a wider, coordinated approach that includes certificates and passes for safe cross-border travel."
