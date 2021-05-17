 Skip to main content
Calls mount for US intervention in Hamas-Israel fighting; Cheney's Jan. 6 warning; NBA playoffs set
Calls mount for US intervention in Hamas-Israel fighting; Cheney's Jan. 6 warning; NBA playoffs set

The Southern Plains is on alert for severe storms Monday, as Texas braces for very large hail again. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Monday, May 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Calls are mounting for President Biden to increase efforts to end the bloodshed in the Mideast as other nations call for a cease-fire; Rep. Liz Cheney warns an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again; and LeBron and Steph highlight lineup of NBA play-in games.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. 

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes.

President Joe Biden gave no signs of stepping up public pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire despite calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to get more involved.

His ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told an emergency high-level meeting of the Security Council that the United States was “working tirelessly through diplomatic channels" to stop the fighting.

Congress Divided Republicans

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post. 

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

In television interviews, the Wyoming Republican said there was “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump's claims go unchecked.

“I think it’s dangerous,” Cheney said. “I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people.”

Lakers Pelicans Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, May 16, 2021. 

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

LeBron vs. Steph.

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode.

The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana, and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis, and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers (9 miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders, as international diplomats worked to end the week of fighting that has killed hundreds of people.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Groups alleging human-rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full-blown boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move likely to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.

HOUSTON (AP) — A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was transported to a wildlife sanctuary on Sunday after police found the animal a day earlier following a nearly week-long search.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders while others were warned they should get ready to leave, authorities said.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Japan Olympic Cycling BMX

A local athlete competes during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game Cycling BMX Freestyle test event Monday, May 17, 2021, at Olympic BMX Course of Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. 

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: May 17

Today in history: May 17

A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision which held that racially segregated public schoo…

Today in sports history: May 17

Today in sports history: May 17

In 1970, Hank Aaron gets an infield single off Cincinnati’s Wayne Simpson for his 3,000th hit. See more sports moments from this date in history:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

