Calls for police reform at Nichols' funeral; Tom Brady retires; Rock Hall nominations; 'Dr. Phil' to end | Hot off the Wire podcast

» A funeral for Tyre Nichols blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of the Memphis police and heated calls for police reform.
» Wall Street rose to its highest level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation.
» The FBI has searched President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.
» Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Brady won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa Bay.
» House Republicans have begun their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, starting with coronavirus aid programs.
» On his trip to Congo, Pope Francis has heard firsthand accounts of atrocities some people have endured during years of fighting in the eastern part of the country.
» Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are nominees for 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that includes a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.
» Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
» ‘Dr. Phil’ McGraw says he'll stop making new episodes of his daytime TV show after 21 years this spring.
