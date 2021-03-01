Calls for Cuomo's resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges

Bennett, 25, came forward with her allegations in a story published Saturday in the Times. She said Cuomo told her he was lonely and looking for a girlfriend.

Cuomo did not respond to Bennett's statement Monday.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan said Cuomo made inappropriate comments about her appearance, kissed her without her consent at the end of a meeting and once suggested they play strip poker while aboard his state-owned jet. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, first accused Cuomo in a tweet last December and elaborated on the allegations in a Medium post last week.

She tweeted Monday about Ruch's experience with the governor, saying, “This doesn’t make me feel validated. It makes me feel sick.”

Cuomo has denied Boylan's allegations. In a statement Sunday, he acknowledged that he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful" and funny. He said he had wanted to act like a mentor to Bennett.